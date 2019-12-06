Jinger Duggar No Longer Attending Rebecca Minkoff Holiday Event Following Instagram Backlash

Just days after it was revealed that she had lost a partnership with Los Angeles-based doughnut company Fonuts, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo will no longer be attending the Rebecca Minkoff Mommy Pampering Event. The Counting On couple had been scheduled to attend the event on Dec. 8, though it was only recently revealed that they would no longer attend due to “personal circumstances.”

“In the spirit of the holiday season, Rebecca Minkoff will still be partnering with Toys For Tots at their L.A. store,” the description for the event reads on Eventbrite. “Unfortunately, due to personal circumstances Jinger and Jeremy will no longer be making an appearance at the event, but [we] encourage you to donate to this great cause.”

Vuolo had first announced her partnership with the brand in a now-deleted Instagram post only several weeks ago.

“As the holiday season is in full swing, I thought it’d be a great time to give back!” Vuolo wrote, alongside a photo of herself at one of the brand’s stores. “I’m excited to announce I’ve partnered with [Rebecca Minkoff] to throw a mommy pampering event at their flagship location in Los Angeles.”

At this time, it remains unclear exactly why she and her husband will no longer be attending the event, though many fans are wondering if it has to do with the recent announcement from Fonuts that they have ended their partnership.

On Wednesday, Fonuts founders Nancy Truman and Thom Furtado announced they were ending a brief partnership with Vuolo after they received messages from fans who brought up the controversies linked to the Duggar name.

“Please accept our sincerest apology,” Truman and Furtado wrote. “We apologize for our recent poor choice of promotional partner. We were shocked and dismayed to learn about who we were associating with. we recognize we really made a mistake by not properly researching them.”

“We would like you all to know, we promise to be more diligent in the future and will only work with people who truly represent our core values of kindness, inclusivity and transparency,” the statement read. “We are so sorry, and we really hope you will forgive us for this mistake.”

Although Fonuts did not state any direct instances that led to their decision, the Duggar family has been shrouded in scandal multiple times in the past. In 2015, it was revealed that Josh Duggar had molested several of his sisters, and Jill (Duggar) Dillard’s husband, Derick Dillard, has been outspoken in his anti-LGBTQ views. Meanwhile, the family recently made headlines. After reports surfaced that their home was raided by Homeland Security, something the family has denied.

At this time, neither Vuolo nor her husband have responded to the abrupt end of their partnerships.