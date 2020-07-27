Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Reveal Which Duggar Family Member They Would Not Quarantine With

✖

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo obviously love their family, but there is one family member they would never quarantine with during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has kept busy during the pandemic, recently launching a brand new podcast, The Hope We Hold. They also announced they are expecting their second child together after Jinger suffered a miscarriage last fall.

The Counting On stars appeared on Us Weekly's Quarantine Confessions show, where they were asked if there were members of the Duggar family they would not want to be stuck home with. "Some of those little ones that have, like, a thousand questions and they’re constantly asking you questions," Jinger, 26, said. Vuolo, 32, picked a specific brother-in-law he does not want to be stuck with.

"I would say John-David [Duggar] immediately because John is so smart and him and I work on different levels," the former soccer player said. “I would just feel like an idiot around him all day. He gets so much stuff done, I would feel so lazy. I would feel really lazy." Jinger's mother, Michelle Duggar also chimed in, revealing she would not want to be quarantined with the family dogs.

In May, Jinger revealed she and Vuolo are expecting their second child, who will join 2-year-old daughter Felicity. They are expecting the new baby in November. "The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy," Jinger wrote on Instagram. "As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry."

Last month, the couple launched their new podcast, The Hope We Hold. So far, they have published nine episodes. The two also still appear on TLC's Counting On, which began its 11th season in June. The couple now lives in Los Angeles, but they reunited with Jinger's sisters in Arkansas in March. The show's 10th season also saw John David and Abbie Duggar, Joseph and Kendra Duggar, Josiah and Lauren Duggar, and Amy Duggar and Dillon King all welcome new children to the always-growing Duggar family.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, the Vuolos promised a "raw" look at their life after their miscarriage last year. "So much is going on this year. We move across the country. We experience the death of Jinger's grandmother, we suffer a miscarriage. But we also have the joys of expecting a new little one," Vuolo said, adding that they are showing fans the "good times and the bad."