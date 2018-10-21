Jinger Duggar’s Daughter ‘All Smiles and Giggles’ in Sweet New Video

Such a happy baby! Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s little girl Felicity is growing bigger every day, and so is her smile.

In a new video posted by Vuolo’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, the 3-month-old is smiling and giggling while clad in an adorable pink onesie and oversized bow, clearly looking at something that makes her happy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

All laughs & giggles these days. pic.twitter.com/6wLeixypLB — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) October 21, 2018

“All laughs & giggles these days,” Jeremy captioned the video.

Fans were quick to coo over the baby girl while giving the new parents the advice of enjoying every moment with their child.

“Ohhhh those sweet baby sounds,” one fan responded. “Absolutely angelic and one of the best sounds in the world. Soak it in, Dad. You’ll blink and she’ll be walking/running/climbing on top of her changing table by herself before you know it.”

Ohhhh those sweet baby sounds. Absolutely angelic and one of the best sounds in the world. Soak it in, Dad. You’ll blink and she’ll be walking/running/climbing on top of her changing table by herself before you know it. — Lauren (@marleighsmom13) October 21, 2018

“She looks like Jinger!” another observed. “So cute :)”

She looks like Jinger! So cute:) — Stacey Happel (@StaceyHappel) October 21, 2018

Another echoed, “Oh how sweet!!! Enjoy, they grow in a blink of the eye!!”

Oh how sweet!!! Enjoy, they grow in a blink of an eye!! — kim davis (@realkimdavis11) October 21, 2018

The Counting On couple welcomed their firstborn on July 19, writing in a statement on the Duggar family website, “God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents.”

In a birth special of the TLC show, Jeremy gushed over his wife in the moments following the birth of his first child.

“I realize that my wife is incredibly strong,” he said. “It was really cool actually — she would start to doubt herself and she would just tell me or whisper in my ear that she was in so, so much pain and I would tell her, ‘I know, but you’re stronger,’ and she would kind of grit her teeth and push through.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jinger Vuolo