Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Their Silence on Son Joseph’s Child Molestation Arrest

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have broken their silence after their son, Joseph Duggar, was arrested on allegations of molesting a child.

“Jim Bob and Michelle are heartbroken over this entire situation,” a spokesperson for the Duggar family told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday. “Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time.”

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“They are praying for the victim,” the statement continued. “They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”

(D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

Joseph, 31, is facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older in Florida after being arrested on March 18.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the 19 Kids and Counting alum allegedly confessed to repeatedly molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation with her family in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Joseph and his wife, Kendra, who share four children, are also each facing unrelated charges of four misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Arkansas following a March 19 search of the couple’s home by the Tontitown Police Department and the Arkansas Department of Human Services



Kendra is currently out on bail, and both she and her husband are scheduled to appear in court in Arkansas on April 29.

(washington county sheriff’s office)

Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t the only members of Joseph’s family to speak out following his arrest. Joseph’s sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, and her husband, Derick Dillard, wrote on their blog that they were “shocked” and “heartbroken” to learn of his arrest, and that they “strongly condemn abuse.

“We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved,” the couple added, writing, “Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family. We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead.”

Another of Joseph’s sisters, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, took to her Instagram Story last week to condemn the “heartbreaking and deeply disturbing” allegations facing her brother.

“My heart is with the victim, and I am grieved by the pain and harm caused. I have been a wreck this week and am taking time to process,” Joy-Anna, 28, wrote. “I will be taking some much-needed time with my family.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.





