Another Duggar Family Member Arrested in Wake of Joe’s Charges

Authorities have arrested another member of the Duggar reality TV family after taking Joseph (Joe) Duggar into custody earlier in the week.

Kendra Duggar, Joe’s wife, is now also in custody, according to a police statement. Both are each charged with four counts of four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor (second degree) and four counts of false imprisonment (second degree).

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Credit: TLC

As previously reported, Joe is accused of molesting a child under the age of 12.

Read our previous reporting in the case at this link.

This is a developing story.