Joseph Duggar’s Whereabouts Unknown 3 Days After His Release From Jail

Joseph Duggar’s current location is unclear after the Counting On alum was transferred out of an Arkansas detention facility while awaiting extradition to Florida.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE on Monday that Duggar is no longer in their custody as of Friday, but the former TLC star is not yet listed as being in custody of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office after being charged on March 18 with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl.

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(washington county sheriff’s office)

The BCSO also reportedly declined to comment on Duggar’s whereabouts when asked if he had been extradited to them following his release. The 19 Kids and Counting alum had previously waived his right to an extradition hearing on March 20.

Duggar is accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl numerous times during a 2020 family vacation to Panama City Beach, with the girl telling police during a forensic interview that Duggar had assaulted her while she sat on his lap on the couch under a blanket, according to authorities.

The BCSO also said that Duggar confessed to abusing the girl on March 17 during a conversation with her father and then a second time during a phone call with her father and a detective with the Tontitown Police Department.



Duggar is facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior committed by an individual over the age of 18 — both felonies.

Kendra Duggar nd her husband, Joseph Duggar on ‘Counting On’ (Credit: TLC)

Additionally, Duggar and his wife, Kendra, who share four children, are each facing unrelated charges of four misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

These charges stem from a March 19 search of the couple’s home by the Tontitown Police Department and the Arkansas Department of Human Services, but the details of the charges have not been made public. Kendra is currently out on bail on the charges facing her, and both she and her husband are scheduled to appear in court in Arkansas on April 29.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.