Joseph Duggar’s Mugshot Released Following His Arrest

Joseph Duggar’s mugshot has been released following the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s arrest Wednesday evening on child molestation allegations.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas released Duggar’s mugshot hours after he was booked on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

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(washington county sheriff’s office)

Duggar, 31, is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl while vacationing with her family in Panama City Beach, Fla., in 2020. Police accuse the former TLC star of asking the victim to sit on his lap before abusing her.

“As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket,” according to a release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. “During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

“The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology,” as per the BCSO. Investigators, who discovered the alleged abuse during a forensic interview with the victim, say that the victim’s father did previously confront Duggar about the abuse, and he “allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives.”

(TLC)

Duggar is awaiting extradition to Bay County and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20, according to jail records.

The Counting On alum married his wife, Kendra, in 2017 and is the father to four children — sons Garrett and Justus, and daughters Addison and Brooklyn.

Duggar’s brother, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison back in 2022 after being convicted of possessing child sex abuse materials. He had previously been accused of sexually abusing five girls, including his sisters, Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.