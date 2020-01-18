Jillian Michaels’ Throwback Photo of Herself at 175 Pounds Sparks Fans to Reveal Transformation Photos

Former The Biggest Loser host Jillian Michaels shared a throwback photo on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday, showing herself at 175 lbs. Michaels asked her fans to share their own weight-loss stories, and hundreds responded. Notably, the post came days after Michaels found herself at the center of a social media storm thanks to her comments about “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo.

“Here’s me at 5’0 tall and 175 lbs,” Michaels wrote, alongside the old photo. “If I can do it – anyone can. Share your story…”

The post earned more than 25,800 likes on Instagram and more than 1,000 comments from her fans. Many eagerly shared their own success stories.

“5’1″ and got to 165 after having two babies,” one mother wrote. “Have managed to get to 130, but still struggling. Thank you for your inspiration!”

“We all are. That’s just part of it,” Michaels replied. “It’s an ongoing process. but you’re in it and that’s what counts!”

“Was close to 180lbs at 5’3″ at one point,” another wrote. “Now I’m at 145 and working on losing more with your help. I honestly have never felt more inspired than when you’re yelling at me from my tv screen.”

“I love you for allowing me to do that,” Michaels replied, adding a heart emoji.

On Twitter, fans also shared their before and after photos.

Notably, one fan wrote that she only started following Michaels following her comments on Lizzo, and received a long response from Michaels.

“Started following you after your comments about heavy entertainers…nothing personal against overweight people it’s just the truth,” the fan wrote. “Thank you for standing by your statements. Gravitas for sure. We need more of your voice of reason.”

“Honestly – I was asked a question of I celebrate her being overweight,” Michaels wrote. “Had zero intention to involve her. I don’t celebrate ANYONE overweight because it kills people. BUT it doesn’t mean i don’t celebrate the actual person. Sorta like if your best friend was a smoker – you love them, celebrate them, but certainly wouldn’t celebrate the fact that they smoke… [hair stylist Chloe Francke] I’m looking at you.”

Earlier this month, Michaels’ comments on Lizzo, who has promoted body positivity and self-love, caused a firestorm.

“Why are we celebrating her body?” Michaels said on Buzzfeed‘s morning show. “Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

Michaels has responded to the backlash a couple of times, most recently in an Extra interview on Jan. 13.

“Here’s the reality,” Michaels explained on Extra. “It was actually about The Biggest Loser and does that show work today, and I said I don’t think so, because I think the world has become so PC that we’ve gone so far to glamorize obesity and… I think this is where things can become unsafe, that we’re denying the reality of certain health ramifications.”

She continued, “There’s two different narratives. One narrative is love yourself, value yourself, and — by the way — only from this place can you be healthier, mentally, physically… believe in your worth and believe in your ability, but where this comes into play, right, you’re weight, your size, whatever you want to call it, is your health, and denying that there are serious health ramifications when we are overweight is just not a lie I’m willing to tell.”

