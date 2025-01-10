Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Gives Update on Their Feud With Her Dad Jim Bob

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard are still not on good terms with Jill’s father Jim Bob Duggar, despite spending the holidays with her family.

After the Counting On alum appeared in the background of one of James Duggar’s Christmas Day photos, Derick took to Instagram to set the record straight on where he and his wife stand with Jim Bob amid their estrangement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just so people know, Jim Bob approached me while we were there on Christmas Day for about 5 minutes, and I do not respect him,” he wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 9. “I don’t think that is considered ‘mingling.’ There were over 100 people, the house is 8000 square feet, and Santa Claus was there, so this isn’t your typical intimate family gathering.”

He continued, “I have spoken with him less than 10 minutes since the last time we were at that house, which was over a year ago. We’re trying to be civil for the sake of our family, but that doesn’t mean everything is all hunky dorey, and it sure doesn’t mean that I’m not going to comment when people try to warm reality for their own purposes.”

Jill and Derick have been estranged from Jim Bob since appearing in the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries in June 2023, in which Jill claimed that her father didn’t pay his children to appear on the family’s TLC reality shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On.

In a November 2024 Instagram Q&A, Jill called her relationship with her father and mother, Michelle Duggar, “complicated.” She explained, “I feel like we are in a rebuilding phase now, with healthy boundaries still in place. … We try to hang out whenever it works well, and we have the [mental] bandwidth to navigate things.”

Following the release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement weighing in on their daughter’s allegations. “We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love,” they told Nightline. “We’ve aimed to deal honorably with our children, our finances, and our other endeavors. While imperfect, it is our intent and desire to live a life that honors Christ. We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment further. As the future unfolds, we will continue to love our family, pray for them, and enjoy every moment gifted to us to be parents and grandparents.””