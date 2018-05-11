Jill Duggar Posts Cryptic Instagram Note After Husband Derick Takes on ‘The View’ Hosts

Is Jill (Duggar) Dillard talking about her husband?

The Counting On personality appears to be cryptically commenting on her husband Derick Dillard‘s controversial claims after he became engaged in yet another feud, this time with the women of The View, over homophobic comments regarding Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of TLC‘s Nate & Jeremiah By Design.

Shortly after the recent feud began, Jill posted a note on Instagram reading, “To disagree doesn’t = hate, or judgement. Love doesn’t always = approval. Just because I disagree with my child on something doesn’t mean I hate him, and just because I love and forgive him doesn’t mean I approve of everything he does. You can be friends with, love and care for people you don’t agree with 100%.”

It’s not quite clear if Jill is defending her husband or distancing herself from his statements.

On April 27, Derick took to Twitter to slam Berkus and Brent for their relationship, calling them and their family a “travesty” and stating their lifestyle “as parents and members of the LGBT community is “degrading to children.”

Soon after, the comments were discussed on ABC’s The View, during which time hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Megan McCain slammed the former TLC personality for his homophobic remarks about the couple.

“You should just stop man. Just stop,” Goldberg said of Dillard during the segment. “You don’t have to agree with anybody’s lifestyle but you don’t live in their house just like we don’t live in a house where there are 900 kids and that’s what you guys are celebrating on your show.”

Derick soon responded on Twitter. “Really?! Are my friends on The View really going to be our standard & champion for open-mindedness?” he asked. “Conviction doesn’t equal lack of open mindedness. We need to love all people & promote what’s best for everyone. Most Americans believe this, but are fearful of bullying like this.”

It’s Derick’s homophobic and transphobic remarks that got him fired from Counting On in the first place. After questioning the star of I Am Jazz, transgender teen Jazz Jennings, about her gender identity, calling her a “non-reality,” TLC was quick to distance itself from Derick.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a November statement. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jill Dillard