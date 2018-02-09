Fans Fear Jill Duggar Is Losing Her Faith After She Shares the Book She’s Reading

Jill (Duggar) Dillard told her fans she read Gregory Koukl’s The Story of Reality: How the World Began, How It Ends, and Everything Important That Happens in Between, which led some to assume she has lost faith in her religion.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old Jill posted a photo of the book, which was published in paperback last month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wow! I’m not even finished with this book yet and it’s so good! Just read chapters 13-15 today,” Jill wrote. “If you’ve ever wondered [Why does God allowing suffering] or you’ve stopped believing in God then you’ve gotta read this book!”

In the book, Koukl explores the five subjects that “form the narrative backbone of the Christian story” according to him. They are God, Man, Jesus, Cross and Resurrection.

“If you are already a Christian, do you know and understand the biblical story? And for those still seeking answers to the questions of life, this is an invitation to hear a story that explains the world in a way nothing else will,” reads the publisher’s description. “This story can change your life forever.”

Although Koukl’s book aims to provide readers with a better understanding of Christian beliefs, some of Jill’s followers believed her decision to read it meant she lost faith in her religion.

“I could never give up on God, our father,” one user wrote, notes Radar Online. “He is the reason we are all here, on the earth he made. You just need to remember to believe in him.”

Some thought Jill might have lost faith because she never moved on from the controversy with her brother, Josh Duggar. He molested five girls, including Jill and her sister, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, when they were younger.

“She never got the proper therapy to indeed move on. Moving on would be turning away from this horrific nightmare and farce of a family,” one fan wrote. “She should have stayed in Central America, far away from all of the bs.”

However, many others thanked Jill for recommending the book.

“This is a Christian book and how everything in the world ties in with God,” one person wrote. “People are making ignorant assumptions and haven’t even bothered to learn what this book is about.”

“I am definitely going to ask!! [Thanks] for mentioning this,” another added.