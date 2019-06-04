Jill Duggar Posts She Wears Lingerie to ‘Keep the Fire Going’ with Husband Derick Dillard

Jill Duggar caught the attention of Counting On fans this week when she offered up some pretty steamy marriage advice on her blog, like encouraging her readers to have sex three to four times a week and for wives to wear lingerie for their husbands to “keep the fire going.”

In the post, which was to help celebrate her and husband Derick Dillard’s five years of marriage, Duggar shared some advice she’d been given from an older friend as well as tips she’d picked up herself along the way.

“The fire in your marriage doesn’t have to die out,” the 28-year-old wrote. “But like a fire, sometimes, and more so during some seasons than others, you ned to be intentional, proactive and work hard to keep the fire going.”

One of the ways she suggested to keep the fire going was to “get new lingerie … as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever!” She also suggested for wives to “look nice” for their husbands. “It’s easy to get home and throw on the frumpy pjs and wash your makeup off, but make sure that a few times a week you enjoy time together looking like you would hanging out when you were dating!” she wrote. “Plus, even if you work from home, just getting fixed up in the morning can give you a boost to your day!”

She also suggested “putting on fragrant lotion in front of him” as “another way to say ‘I care’ and ‘you’re important to me,’ and lets him know you’re up for fun whenever he is.”

Elsewhere in the post, titled “More Than Sex: How To Love Your Husband,” she opened up about having sex, something the uber conservative Duggar family doesn’t often do. “Have sex often!” she wrote. “You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol).”

While some fans took to the comments section of the blog post to thank Duggar for the ideas, others weren’t so into the advice, with some fans finding it “old fashioned.”

“Dressing up and sexy-time and conversation and all that is important,” one person wrote in the comments of an Instagram post where Duggar promoted the blog post. “But if you wear yourself out trying to be [the] perfect wife, you won’t enjoy any of it, and then what’s the point?”

Another broke things down even further: “These ideas are so old fashioned. It’s not ONLY my husband’s decision when we have sex.”

Duggar hasn’t responded to the backlash over her post. She’s not the first or only member of the Duggar family to hold such views; during an interview on the TODAY show, family matriarch Michelle Duggar shared her own views on sex and marriage, advising wives to “be available” to their husbands.

“Anyone can fix him lunch, but only one person can meet that physical need of love that he has, and you always need to be available when he calls,” she said at the time.

