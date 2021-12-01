Jill Duggar Goes Blonde After Dyeing Her Hair for the ‘First Time Ever’

Jill Duggar Dillard is rocking a whole new look. The Counting On alum, 30, shared Tuesday that she went blonde after dyeing her hair “for the first time ever,” sharing the whole salon experience on social media. “So…I did a thing today thanks to [stylist Michelle Gamboa],” Dillard wrote on Instagram, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Later, she posted a video of her whole experience going blonde, saying she was “lovin’ [her] new blonde look” and asking for care tips from her followers. In the video, it’s clear Dillard’s transformation was an impactful one, as the TLC star exclaimed upon the big reveal, “Oh my word! You nailed it. Nailed it!”

Jill’s younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, commented on her sister’s new hair, writing, “You did it!!! Your hair is beautiful, Jill! love this new look.” Little sister Jessa Duggar Seewald called the look “beautiful,” and sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo added alongside a heart-eyed emoji, “Ahhh! Looks so good!”

Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, decided to leave the family’s TLC show Counting On in 2017 and have largely distanced themselves from the Duggars in the aftermath. “Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us,” she told PEOPLE in 2020, continuing that while the choice “didn’t go over very well with anyone,” it was “by that point we’d had enough.”

In a March 21 YouTube video on the Dillard family’s channel, the couple explained they hadn’t been visiting the Duggar family home in Arkansas much lately. The Duggar daughter explained that she and her husband “actually haven’t been over there in a while, probably like a couple of years, other than once to check mail,” saying that it was important for her family to prioritize their own mental health. Hinting at Derick’s previous revelation last year that they needed permission from Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar to go to the home, Dillard shared, “There’s, like, some restrictions. But also, we just feel like we have to… in this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental and emotional healths and all of that. Our threshold – we like to call it – is, like, just a little bit lower in this season of life for us with a lot going on in our own lives.”