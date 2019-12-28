Derick Dillard Reveals He and Jill Duggar Are ‘Not Allowed’ at Her Parents, Jim Bob and Michelle’s House

Derick Dillard has never been one to mince words about his personal life to fans. Now, the former Counting On star has revealed an unfortunate truth about his relationship with his in-laws. Yesterday, Dillard posted a quartet of family photos to Instagram, but as InTouch Weekly noticed, the reality show alum revealed that he and his wife, Jill Duggar, aren’t allowed at her parent’s house.

“‘Have yourself a merry little Christmas…’ from the Dillards,” he wrote in the caption. However, as fans asked in the comments about the specifics of the family’s holiday routine, Dillard revealed that Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, won’t allow them in their house unsupervised.

“We’re not allowed in the house when [Jim Bob] isn’t there,” Dillard wrote in one reply to a commenter. “Jill even has to ask [Jim Bob’s] permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted help, but Jill couldn’t provide assistance until we got it cleared from JB.”

“We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice and that we’d be sued if we refused,” Dillard explained in another comment. “However, once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves in against a lawsuit from the family/TLC.”

Dillard also stressed that there were “no hard feelings” about the decision. “There are just more things we are aware of now,” he wrote, adding, “The truth will always set you free.”

While he hasn’t appeared on Counting On since 2017, following some homophobic remarks he made towards fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. Last month, Dillard slammed the network over their handling of the finances.

“[TLC] has issues’ Dillard began. “They begged us not to [quit] filming, but then didn’t want to talk directly with us about why. If money is all they care about, then it’s going to catch up with them — you must care about [people]. All I’ve got to say is, they better lawyer-up [because] a storm is inevitable.”

This echoed a similar sentiment Dillard made in October when he accused his father-in-law of keeping their reality show earnings. A user on Twitter asked why Jim Bob kept “all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to his children?”

Dillard, who didn’t deny this claim, wrote back simply, “I don’t know. You’d have to ask him that.”