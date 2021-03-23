Jill Duggar Reveals Why She and Husband Derick Dillard Haven't Been to Her Parents' House in Years

✖

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard are getting candid about their relationship with her parents, Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Amid a notable feud that began several years ago and which led to Duggar's confession that she's "not on the best terms with some of" her family, the couple revealed during a recent Q&A video that they hadn't visited her parents' house in "a couple of years."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and share sons Samuel Scott and Israel David, made the revelation in a March 21 YouTube video, during which they were asked if they visit the Duggar family home in Arkansas. Duggar admitted, "not much," and explained that she and Dillard "actually haven't been over there in a while, probably like a couple of years, other than once to check mail." She revealed that the reasoning is not only due to "restrictions" but also because she and her husband wish to prioritize their mental health.

"There's, like, some restrictions," she told fans, possibly hinting at the revelation from her husband last year that they need permission from Jim Bob to go to the home. "But also, we just feel like we have to... in this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental and emotional healths and all of that. Our threshold — we like to call it — is, like, just a little bit lower in this season of life for us with a lot going on in our own lives."

Dillard, meanwhile, added that "there's a lot of triggers" at his wife's parents' home. He also placed some of the blame for the distance on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, explaining that "COVID makes it a lot harder right now with, um, trying to keep our circle smaller and everything. So! We'd like for it not to stay that way, but that's where we are right now."

Counting On fans may recall that Duggar was, however, at the family's property when her sister, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, welcomed daughter Ivy Jane in 2019. The Daily Mail reports that Duggar also recently attended her younger brother Justin's marriage to Claire Spivey.

The couple’s rift with Jim Bob and Michelle has been longstanding. Dillard has notably accused Jim Bob of failing to pay his children their due cut of the family's show earnings. Duggar, in October 2020, confirmed there was "some distancing" going on between herself and her family. In February, Duggar admitted that there's still "drama" with her family, telling fans that "certain people are more supportive than others" and that with a family of her size, the support "ebbs and flows" over time. She said, "every family has drama and so when you've got that many more people giving opinions or whatever, it can get crazy."