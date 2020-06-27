'Counting On' Alum Jill Duggar Shares Blotchy Self-Tanning Mishap With Instagram

✖

Counting On alum Jill Duggar got into a bit of a mishap recently, and it was all because of some self-tanner. According to InTouch Weekly, Duggar recounted her experience using self-tanner for her fans. But, as she explained on her Instagram Story, the result, unfortunately, came out a little "splotchy."

In a series of videos that she posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Duggar explained to her fans that she encountered some problems while using self-tanner. Apparently, the former Counting On star made the mistake of not putting enough lotion on her hands before she used the tanning product. She told her fans, “I should have put regular lotion on my hands just to, like, smooth it out but, like, you can tell it’s very splotchy." She added, "Yeah, not gonna work." As InTouch Weekly noted, Duggar held up her hand in one of the shots, and the former reality star's hand was clearly a much deeper tan than the rest of her body.

While she did have trouble applying self-tanner to some parts of her body, she did note in her Instagram Story that she was successful in applying the product to her legs. Duggar said, “I did put regular lotion on my knees before touching up to help blend it, and it worked great. No lines!” She added, “I just need to figure out how to better apply it to my hands.” Given the Duggar family's strict rules when it comes to how one dresses and presents themselves, it is interesting to see the former Counting On star experiment with self-tanner. Although, InTouch Weekly did report that Duggar has been breaking free from those aforementioned rules in recent years. The publication reported that she has gotten both a nose ring and a henna tattoo in the past.

Of course, the Duggar family has been open about why they implement these strict rules. In 2013, family matriarch Michelle Duggar explained that the reason behind these rules ties back to modesty. “Our interpretation [of modesty is] that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on,” Michelle explained during an interview with TLC. “My kids are taught the definition of defrauding as stirring up desires that cannot be righteously fulfilled. We don’t believe in defrauding others by the way we dress.”