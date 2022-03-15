Jill Duggar Anxious About COVID-19 Diagnosis Amid Pregnancy

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, just days after the couple announced they were expecting their third child. The two are both nervous about the virus’ impact on her pregnancy. The Dillards are also parents to sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4. Jill, 30, suffered a miscarriage last year and announced she was expecting again on Feb. 27.

In a new interview with TMZ on Monday, the former Counting On stars said they were concerned about Jill because of the unknowns while scientists continue to understand the effects of the virus on pregnant women. The continuing uncertainty during the pandemic has made things stressful for the couple. Their anxiety is heightened due to Jill’s miscarriage in 2021.

The Dillards are keeping in contact with their doctor to make sure Jill and their baby are safe, they told TMZ. Bloods clots are a major concern for Jill and other pregnant women. Jill is taking baby aspirin to try to prevent blood clots and they are keeping tabs on the baby’s heart rate. They are also keeping track of how many times the baby kicks. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a woman has an increased risk of developing blood clots up to three months after a baby is born.

Jill and Derick, 32, are both fully vaccinated. They told TMZ they believed their symptoms would be much worse if they were not. They are only experiencing mild COVID symptoms. They are also thankful that Jill did not get COVID during her first trimester when she was dealing with morning sickness. Israel and Samuel are healthy, they told TMZ.

In October 2021, Jill revealed on social media that she suffered a miscarriage. They named their baby River Bliss. On Feb. 27, the couple announced Jill was pregnant again and their baby is expected in July 2022. They do not plan to learn the baby’s gender before they are born.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” the couple wrote last month on their blog. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

On March 10, the couple revealed they both tested positive for COVID-19. “Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops, please!! Derick [and] I tested [positive] for covid for the first time and it’s not fun,” Jill wrote. “With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick’s birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we’d originally hoped.”