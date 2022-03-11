‘Counting On’ Alum Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Health Issue Amid Third Pregnancy

As they await the arrival of their third child, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are dealing with a health scare. The pregnant Counting On alum revealed on Thursday, March 10 that both she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19, Duggar requesting, “give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!!”

The soon-to-be mom of three shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself and her husband in bed with a box of tissues. Also including an image of their positive COVID tests, Duggar told her followers, “Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it’s not fun!” Their diagnosis came amid Dillard’s birthday, with Duggar revealing that “with a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick’s birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we’d originally hoped.” The former TLC star went on to request some “prayers… for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!”

Dillard did not share the news on his own account, where his most recent post was the couple’s Feb. 28 pregnancy announcement. The couple shared the exciting news with a family photo showing the proud parents holding up a gold balloon reading “baby” as their two sons, Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, wore shirts reading “big” and “middle” and held a onesie reading “little.” The pregnancy news came after the couple announced in October 2021 that they suffered a miscarriage.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” Duggar and Dillard wrote in their pregnancy announcement. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

At this time, the couple has not revealed the sex of their little one on the way. Their bundle of joy is set to arrive sometime in July 2022. Since sharing news of the baby on the way, Duggar has posted several new snapshots showing off her baby bump, including a March 2-dated post of herself and Dillard adorably holding up an ultrasound image.