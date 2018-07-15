Jessica Simpson Teases Return to Reality TV

Jessica Simpson is returning to reality television, more than a decade after her series with Nick Lachey ended. This time, she will make a brief appearance on sister Ashlee Simpson Ross’ new E! Network series.

“I’m on their show, definitely, a for a big moment,” Simpson told E! News on Saturday at 2018 Beautycon in Los Angeles. “But really, the show is about their discovery in their music and in their relationship. It’s very exciting. They’re so cute together. I’m excited for the world to see what I’ve already seen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Simpson said one reason she has been apprehensive about returning to reality television is her fear of making another comment she might regret, like her infamous “Chicken By The Sea” remark.

“I mean, being on reality TV definitely makes me hyperventilate a little bit,” she told E! News. “I’m not one for being mic’ed up all day. I stick my foot in my mouth too much.”

Fifteen years ago, Simpson made the most infamous remark in reality TV history, asking then-husband Lachey, “Is this chicken what I have, or is this fish? It says Chicken By The Sea” on Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica.

While Simpson can now make fun of herself for the remark, she has mostly avoided reality television since Newlyweds ended in 2013. She was also a mentor on the 2012 and 2013 seasons of Fashion Star and starred in Jessica Simpson‘s The Price of Beauty in 2010.

Simpson has also left the music industry, and has not recorded a song in seven years. She is planning a comeback though, telling the Beautycon audience that she is recording a new song.

Since leaving television and music behind, Simpson has focused on her Jessica Simpson Collection fashion empire.

The 38-year-old Simpson also brought along Maxwell Drew, her daughter with husband Eric Johnson. Maxwell Drew has inherited her mom’s love of makeup.

“She came home from school and she had mascara on, and I found out she was sneaking mascara in to the bathroom at school and putting it on her friends too!” she said a Beautycon. “So we have another makeup lover.”

While at Beautycon, Simpson also spoke with Extra to defend a recent Instagram video showing son Ace doing a somersault in a pool while still wearing a cast.

“I posted Ace in the pool with a cast on because there is really no stopping a child, that’s him, he only has to have the cast on for three weeks, he was in the pool that day. I don’t even know if the cast molded on to him yet,” Simpson explained. “Listen, it makes him happy and it’s kids being kids. He is in my husband’s hands. I know he’s okay.”

Ross’ series Ashlee+Evan debuts on E! Network on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. ET. Her husband, actor/musician Evan Ross, will also appear in the series.

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty