Jesse Metcalfe Responds After Sharna Burgess Implies He Was Her Worst 'DWTS' Partner

After Sharna Burgess implied that Jesse Metcalfe was her most "difficult" Dancing With the Stars partner, the actor didn't hesitate to clap back, calling her implications "reckless" and "irrelevant." The former Mirrorball trophy winner hinted that the Desperate Housewives actor had been tough to work with during the debut of her Oldish podcast, which she hosts with partner Brian Austin Green.

The season Burgess returned to Dancing With the Stars after winning the Mirrorball with celebrity partner Bobby Bones, she said she "had a partner that was really difficult." The dancer continued, "I wasn't able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened. And so that was rocky, and we were eliminated very quickly."

While Burgess didn't drop Metcalfe's name explicitly, the Chesapeake Shores actor was her partner the season after her victory with Bones, and Burgess and Metcalfe finished in 12th place. Following the podcast's debut, Metcalfe's publicist told TVLine, "If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn't get along. Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant."

Back in 2020, when Burgess and Metcalfe were competing together, the Australian performer told Us Weekly that there was tension with her partner because they started rehearsing late. "Once you get put in that stressful situation and you have to come together quickly, you go through all of those emotions – that triumph and adversity, that getting to know each other, you just got to push it in. There is no time to take it slow," she told the outlet at the time. "So we got to know each other! We didn't necessarily argue. We had moments of understanding." Metcalfe added, "We had some deep chats, some minor disagreements. You know, we went through the whole gamut. I feel like, which brought us closer really."

Burgess also shared in her Oldish debut how hurt she was to not be asked back for Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres on ABC Sept. 26. "For me, two things can be true," she explained of her feelings. "I can love the show and be so excited for everyone that got the position to be there, and really thrilled for the people that they have, but I can also be really sad and heartbroken that I don't get to do that this season."