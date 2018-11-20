‘Grateful’ Bobby Bones Gushes Over ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Victory

Bobby Bones knows he’s not the best dancer to ever grace the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, which is why he’s so “grateful” for his and Sharna Burgess‘ season 27 championship win.

In a message to his fans, he shared an Instagram photo of himself and Burgess moments after winning the mirrorball trophy.

“Grateful for many things right now. Grateful for you that’s seeing this. Grateful for her. Grateful for the experience . Grateful for this mirrorball. And grateful for this picture,” Bones, 38, captioned the photo.

He and Burgess, 33, took home the mirrorball after scoring a 24/30 from the judges for their repeat performance of their cha cha routine to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and a 30/30 for their freestyle dance set to a remix of “The Greatest Show” by Panic! at the Disco. Their combined total of 54/60 combined with fan votes earned them the DWTS season 27 crown.

Bones spoke out shortly after the show ended Monday night, thanking his fans for their support during his unlikely journey to the top of the reality dance competition.

“You guys did this. Thank you. Champions,” the country music radio personality wrote alongside a photo of him and Burgess holding their trophies.

Burgess also took to social media Monday night to celebrate her first-ever Dancing With the Stars championship after six years as a professional dancer on the show.

“6 years and 12 partners later… it’s the win i never expected but it’s everything I could’ve dreamed. It was always meant to be you,” Burgess captioned a set of photos of her and Bones standing together with the mirrorball trophies.

“Thank you to every single person who voted, who rallied, who supported and believed in us. We quite literally wouldn’t be here without you,” the Aussie continued. “@mrbobbybones once I process all these emotions there is a post coming just for you. But for now… simply thank you for everything.”

Hours later, before appearing on ABC‘s Good Morning America, she posted yet another photo of her and Bones with their trophy. “Woke up and it’s still real,” she gushed.

The two earned the victory over three other couples: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe, and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson, who earned 57/60, 60/60 and 60/60 during finale night, respectively.

While longtime DWTS fans were shocked to see a technically imperfect winner, many members of the country music industry, like Carrie Underwood, celebrated Bones and Burgess’ win.

“AAAHHHHH! Congratulations on winning [Dancing With The Stars]!!!! Your Country Music family is so happy for you,” Underwood tweeted.

Bones and Burgess will appear on Good Morning America Tuesday morning. Bones will return to ABC as the in-house mentor on the upcoming season of American Idol. Dancing With the Stars will return next year.