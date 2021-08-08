Jessa Duggar Shares the Cutest Photo of Her 2-Week-Old Baby

✖

Jessa Duggar Seewald is celebrating her youngest child's latest milestone. On Instagram, the Counting On alum posted a photo of her newborn daughter Fern to mark her two-week birthday. Duggar announced her daughter's birth on July 19 via Instagram and YouTube. This is the fourth child for her and her husband, Ben Seewald. The pair are parents to Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, Ivy, 2, and newborn daughter Fern.

Duggar posted a photo of her baby all cuddled up in her arms. The little one could be seen wearing a light blue onesie and an adorable bow around her head. The mom-of-four kept her caption short and sweet, as she wrote, "Baby Fern is 2 weeks old!" Fans went wild over the photo in the comments section. Duggar's sister, Jill Dillard, even commented to write, "Aww!! Can't wait to meet her!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald)

Duggar first announced the birth of her fourth child in late July. The reality star posted both a photo on Instagram and a YouTube video showcasing some of the details from her birth experience. Although, at the time, she did not share any other details about her newborn. She noted that she and her husband would release a second YouTube video with more information. Days later, they did just that and revealed that they welcomed a daughter named Fern.

Prior to baby Fern's birth, Duggar and Seewald opened up about how difficult it was for them to choose their child's name. The parents, who did not know the sex of their fourth child before she arrived, said that they were specifically having trouble coming up with the middle name. Duggar noted that they had "five or six different options" for it.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever — months and months — and you'd think we'd have a name by now. But it's harder than it seems," Duggar said. "I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up, you know, the favorites. And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and I'm just like, they don't really just — none of them are just like, 'wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben too." Ultimately, Duggar and her husband went with an incredibly lovely name for their little one, whose full name is Fern Elliana Seewald.