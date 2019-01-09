Jessa Duggar Seewald Pregnant With Third Child

The Duggar family is growing by one, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald announcing that they are expecting their third child together.

The Counting On stars made the announcement Wednesday morning in a statement to PEOPLE, revealing that they are adding another bundle of joy to their family of four. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are also parents to sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 23-months.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Duggar told the outlet. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit,” Seewald added of their other two children. “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to! We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

News of the couple’s pregnancy comes just months after Duggar admitted that she had baby fever following the birth of her niece, Felicity, born to sister Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“I definitely have baby fever,” she admitted, adding that she and her husband “would be overjoyed if we were to find out we were expecting again. It would be sweet to have a baby girl.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, Spurgeon, in November of 2015, a little more than a year after they tied the knot. Youngest son Henry arrived shortly after in February of 2017.

Although the couple has not yet revealed any possible names for their little one on the way, it is likely that they will choose names close to their heart that hold special meaning and a Christian connection. Spurgeon was named after Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon and Christian missionary Jim Elliot, while Henry got his name from Matthew Henry, a minister and author, and abolitionist William Wilberforce.

