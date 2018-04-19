Did Jessa Duggar Admit She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3?

One Duggar daughter may be expecting.

Jessa (Duggar) and husband Ben Seewald may be expecting their third child together if fan speculation proves to be correct. The Counting On star recently appeared in a TLC video in which she seemingly confirms to be pregnant.

"When we talk, it's so fun to just compare the different things we're experiencing in pregnancy. See what things are similar. See what things are different," Jessa says in the video, her words leading many fans to believe that she may be sporting a baby bump sometime soon.

Adding fuel to the burning fire of the rumor is an unnamed source who took to Reddit claiming that they not only have mutual friends with the Duggar family, but that they also saw Jessa with a considerable baby bump.

"I have some insider news…Jessa is preggers," the source writes in the post, adding that they spotted the Duggar daughter during a playdate that their cousin, who "runs with the same crowd as the Duggars," took them and their kids to.

"She had a noticeable baby bump. Her shirt was somewhat tight so it was obvious that she was pregnant and definitely past the stage of eating too much for dinner the previous night. She appeared 3-4 months pregnant."

The possible confirmation of the pregnancy comes on the heels of another TLC teaser clip that shows Ben and Jessa contemplating having another child.

Ben says to Jessa in the trailer, "What if we have another kid by the end of four years?"

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and has since brought two children into their family since then — sons Spurgeon Elliot, 2, and Henry Wilberforce, 1.

A recent photo shared on the Duggar family's Facebook celebrating Jinger (Duggar) and Jeremy Vuolo's pregnancy announcement had some fans thinking that a third child could be on the way, though.

In the photo, Ben is seemingly cradling Jessa's stomach — and paired with a loose-fitting dress, fans are convinced that Jessa is sporting what would be her third baby bump.

"So when will Jessa be making her announcement too? She totally looks preggers too!" a fan commented on Facebook.

However, a Duggar family spokesperson squashed the rumors, exclusively telling E! News that Jessa is not pregnant.

As it turns out, Jessa and Ben are too busy parenting their two kids, Henry, 13 months, and Spurgeon, 2, to think about more kids.

"Right now we have two kids and there's two of us, so it's man-to-man coverage. When we have more, we'll have to switch it up to a zone defense!" Ben joked to PEOPLE last year, with Jessa adding that they may be expanding their family in non-biological method.

"It will be a little while since we just had a baby, but adopting and fostering to adopt is very much in our hearts," Jessa said.