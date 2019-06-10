Jessa Duggar Reveals ‘Baby Girl’ Photo Amid Passing of Grandma Mary

Jessa Duggar Seewald’s latest Instagram post proves that life goes on, even in the midst of sadness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 8, 2019 at 3:37pm PDT

The Counting On star shared a photo of her and husband Ben Seewald’s third child together, daughter Ivy, on Saturday, just a day before her and her siblings’ grandmother, Mary Duggar, died unexpectedly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baby girl,” Jessa captioned a set of photos of Ivy, who was born in May on Mary’s 78th birthday.

On Sunday, the Duggar family released a statement on its official Facebook page announcing the death of Mary. Jessa has not yet made an individual statement on social media, although a few of her siblings and in-laws have.

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019,” the Facebook post reads. “Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death.”

“She is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with several more great-grandchildren on the way!” the post read. “Mary Duggar was also a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty… Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On with her family for over 15 years.

“She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much! She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother. Proverbs 31:10-31 describes the virtuous woman, indeed she personified these beautiful verses with her life.”

Jill Duggar Dillard wrote on her Instagram profile that her “heart breaks” and that Mary “died suddenly” on Sunday.

“She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many! Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!”

Jinger Duggar Vuolo also paid tribute, remembering Mary as a “grandma, counselor, friend.”

“Yesterday, this precious woman went home to be with Jesus,” Singer began. “Our hearts are broken, yet at peace, knowing that she is now in glory with her Savior.”

“She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald’s fish sandwich lovin’ lady, who was always up for an adventure—whether across town or across the world!” she continued. “She loved the Lord more than anything, and thus shared the hope of Jesus Christ with everyone who crossed her path. She was always there for her family, and was so sacrificial in her service toward us. She will be greatly missed.”