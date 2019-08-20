Jessa Duggar Officially Returns to Instagram

Jessa Duggar has finally returned to Instagram! After more than two months of silence, the Counting On star returned to the social media platform on Monday, Aug. 19 with a new photo of her and husband Ben Seewald’s three children – oldest son Spurgeon Elliot, middle child Henry Wilberforce, and three-month-old daughter Ivy Jane.

“These three,” Duggar captioned the photo of her three children cuddling on the couch.

The post, which included a photo of all three children as well as a photo of just her daughter, marked Duggar’s first since a photo of baby Ivy in early July.

The sweet images garnered plenty of reactions in the comments section, with plenty of fans welcoming Duggar back to social media.

“I have missed seeing pics of your cuties!” one person wrote.

“Welcome back Jessa,” a second added.

“Beautiful photos! So nice to see you posting again!” commented another/

The post came after the official Instagram account shared a photo on Saturday of Duggar’s husband Ben and their son Spurgeon on a carousel, leading to a slew of questions regarding the couple’s lack of an Instagram presence.

“Hope everything is ok with Jessa! She hasn’t posted in awhile,” one person wrote.

“Why doesnt jessa post anymore everything ok?” asked another.

“We miss you Jessa,” commented a third.

Duggar had gone silent on Instagram following a July 10 post in which baby Ivy was seen in her car seat. Although seemingly innocent, the photo had garnered the attention of the parenting police, who Duggar attempted to pre-emptively fend off with her caption.

“I pretty much only give her a pacifier for car rides, so she’s not super good at taking it— but every time it goes in her mouth, she puts both little fists up on her cheeks like this,” Duggar had captioned the photo.

While Duggar and her husband have not responded to questions about their social media silence, in their weekend post, the official Duggar family account explained that Duggar “is doing great! Busy taking care of her little ones!”