Jessa Duggar’s New Daughter, Ivy, Has the Same Birthday as Another Special Family Member

The birth of Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald’s newborn daughter Ivy Jane is not only special because she marks the 13th grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle, but also because she shares a birthday with another important member of the family.

The couple welcomed Ivy, their third child and their first daughter, on Sunday, May 26 at 5:57 p.m., which means that the little one’s birthday holds even more importance, as she shares it with another member of the Duggar family: Mary Duggar, little Ivy’s great-grandmother.

Making the day even more special, May 26 marks the wedding anniversary of Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and Austin Forsyth. The couple had married on May 26, 2017.

“May 26th is one of our very favorite days!” the official Duggar Family Facebook page wrote on Sunday. “Not only is it Grandma Mary’s birthday, but it is also Joy and Austin’s anniversary! Happy Anniversary, Joy and Austin! We can’t wait to see what all the Lord does in your family this next year!”

Shared at 8:40 p.m. CT, the Facebook post came just hours after baby Ivy entered the world weighing 7lbs 14oz and measuring 20 1/2 inches long. Duggar and her husband had announced their little girl’s birth on Tuesday.

“Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26th. We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans!’” the couple wrote on the family’s website.

“After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 pm,” it continued. “Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren’t expecting that!”

“Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long. She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs,” the post concluded. “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

Given that the Duggar family, taking into account Jim Bob and Michelle’s children, sons- and daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, already accounts for 44 people, and with more Duggar babies on the way, it seems likely that there will be more double birthdays to come.