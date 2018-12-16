‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Reveals Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Asked Co-Stars to Care for Wife When He Goes to Prison

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was recently sentenced to eight months in prison, and it seems he’s preparing for his stint in prison with a little help from his Jersey Shore co-stars.

Speaking to The Blast, Vinny Guadagnino shared that Sorrentino had asked the group to take care of his wife, Lauren Pesce, while he is behind bars.

“Mike is stronger than everyone right now, so we kind of look at him as an inspiration,” Guadagnino explained. “Honestly, he’s handling it like a champ. He’s like ‘Yo, I’m fine.’ He’s like, ‘I got this.’ He’s like, ‘I need you guys to take care of Lauren for me and just hold it down while I’m gone.’ He’s honestly good.”

Guadagnino added that his co-star’s sentence shouldn’t affect the filming schedule for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation too much, as Sorrentino will be in prison for less than a year.

Sorrentino received his prison sentence in October after pleading guilty to tax evasion and will report for his sentence in January.

In addition, the Jersey Shore star has also been sentenced to two years of supervised release. He has been ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days, in addition to $123,913 in restitution that is already paid.

Sorrentino had pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January, years after his 2014 indictment. The reality star and his brother Marc were indicted for allegedly not paying taxes on $8.9 million worth of income from 2010 to 2012, with Mike pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion and Marc pleading guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fake tax return.

Marc was sentenced to two years in prison and was ordered to pay a fine of $75,000 as well as restitution.

Sorrentino and Pesce married on Nov. 1, 2018, at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Sorrentino’s castmates Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Angelina Pivarnick were all in attendance, and Farley and Polizzi’s 4-year-old daughters, Meilani and Giovanna, served as flower girls.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

