'Jersey Shore' Star Pauly 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio Debuts New Blond Hair Color

DJ Pauly D is rocking an icy new look! Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio debuted his newly-blond hair on Instagram Thursday, posing on his motorcycle as the Jersey Shore star, 40, showed off his fit figure in a tight black tee and jeans. "Just Trying To See If True That Blondes Have More Fun...," he captioned the photos alongside a thoughtful emoji, looking pensive in shades as he modeled by the bike.

He also showed off his new 'do up close, posting a selfie with the caption, "Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode......" as a Dragon Ball Z reference. It was clear that DelVecchio's friends and loved ones couldn't get enough of the different look, as the MTV star's girlfriend, Double Shot at Love alum Nikki Hall, commented, "Nikki Zaaaammm Zaddy!! Tongue," and his Jersey Shore BFF Vinny Guadagnino quipped, "I used to be a brunette guy but now I love blondes." Even Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino weighed in, with the former adding a string of crying laughing emojis and the latter writing, "LFG my bro!" with a flame emoji and flexed bicep.

DelVecchio's dark blowout has been a signature part of his persona since he made his first trip to the Shore house, and he told PEOPLE last year that the style arose from his long obsession with hair and hair gel. "It was always a part of my life," he said at the time of his bold aesthetic. "I just thought it was the coolest thing that you can pretty much express yourself with your hair, because with hair gel you can make it do whatever you want it to do. And I always wanted spikes, I thought it was a cool look."

"So I’ve perfected the blowout. It’s my signature now," he continued. "Back in the day, the guido lifestyle and where I’m from on the east coast, we always had our hair spiked up with gel. It was the norm. That fad kind of went away, but I kept it. I’m like, the only one left with the blowout!"

It may have been years since DelVecchio first debuted the blowout on MTV, but he has no intention of changing it up too much. "You probably won’t catch me in public without the hair gel unless I have a hat on," he said. "Every once in a while I post a photo with no gel, but as far as leaving the house without the gel, I don’t do it."