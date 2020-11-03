'Jersey Shore' and 'Cobra Kai' Fans Can't Get Over Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino's Halloween Costumes
Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino pulled off one of the best Halloween costume combinations. Over the weekend, the Jersey Shore stars went to social media to show their love for the Netflix series Cobra Kai and the movie The Karate Kid. Pauly D was dressed up as a student from the Cobra Kai dojo while Guadagnino took on the role of a MiyagiDo student. Not only that, the two recreated scenes from the show and film.
Cobra Kai has become very popular since it began streaming on Netflix. A sequel to The Karate Kid films from the 1980s, Cobra Kai takes a look at Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, two rivals in The Karate Kid who have taken different paths in their lives. However, the two are brought back together when a teenager, Miguel Diaz, gets help from Lawrence to fight off a gang of bullies, which leads him to reopen the Cobra Kai Karate dojo.
"I have amazing trainers around me right now, so they keep me limber and safe," William Zabka, who plays Lawrence said to PopCulture.com last year when talking about training for the show. “And it’s all right there, all for the grabbing, but I definitely needed to do some calibration with my kicks that were off." Here's a look at Jersey Shore and Cobra Kai fans reacting to Pauly D and Guadagnino's costumes.
As you can see, both Jersey Shore stars are ready for battle. Now the question is who would win between Pauly D and Guadagnino? Fans definitely have a lot to say about these costumes and dream karate battle.
Jersey Shore star Angelina Larangeira weighed in and had an interesting take. She liked Pauly D's Cobra Kai look but she took a shot at Guadagnino for his take on Daniel LaRusso. Most fans don't agree with this.
Fans love how the duo was able to pay respect to a classic film and hit show. One person on Instagram wrote: "umm excuse me Pauly is JACKED...better have permits for those guns!!"
Fans have some advice for Guadagnino since he's dressed up at LaRusso. One of the more famous lines in The Karate Kid are "Sweep the Leg" as well as "No Mercy." Let's hope Pauly D showed some mercy for his opponent.
Does Pauly D now look like Ronnie? According to this fan, he does, and it's not clear if that's a good thing or a bad thing. Regardless, fans are noticing that Pauly D has been doing work in the gym.
Some fans are simply happy to see the two together for the Holiday. One fan on Instagram wrote: "The fact you two spent Halloween together makes me so happy." And it looks like they had a lot of fun.
Vinny seems to think him and Pauly D nailed the look. And the fans seem to agree as one person replied: "Well a whole lot more handsome." It will be interesting to see what the two come up with for Halloween in 2021.