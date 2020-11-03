'Jersey Shore' and 'Cobra Kai' Fans Can't Get Over Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino's Halloween Costumes

Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino pulled off one of the best Halloween costume combinations. Over the weekend, the Jersey Shore stars went to social media to show their love for the Netflix series Cobra Kai and the movie The Karate Kid. Pauly D was dressed up as a student from the Cobra Kai dojo while Guadagnino took on the role of a MiyagiDo student. Not only that, the two recreated scenes from the show and film.

Cobra Kai has become very popular since it began streaming on Netflix. A sequel to The Karate Kid films from the 1980s, Cobra Kai takes a look at Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, two rivals in The Karate Kid who have taken different paths in their lives. However, the two are brought back together when a teenager, Miguel Diaz, gets help from Lawrence to fight off a gang of bullies, which leads him to reopen the Cobra Kai Karate dojo.

"I have amazing trainers around me right now, so they keep me limber and safe," William Zabka, who plays Lawrence said to PopCulture.com last year when talking about training for the show. “And it’s all right there, all for the grabbing, but I definitely needed to do some calibration with my kicks that were off." Here's a look at Jersey Shore and Cobra Kai fans reacting to Pauly D and Guadagnino's costumes.