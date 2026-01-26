‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Reveals Cancer Scare

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is opening up about a recent cancer scare.

The MTV personality, 38, revealed in a TikTok on Wednesday that after about four years of receiving abnormal pap smear results with precancerous cells, further testing through a colposcopy and biopsy revealed that she has cancerous cells on her cervix.

“Results come back,” she recalled of her experience. “Doctor calls me, and he’s like, ‘Not looking great.’ He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix.”

A “terrified” Polizzi will now have to undergo a cone biopsy under anesthesia for further testing. “It’s scary,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said, “but we have to get it done because cervical cancer is nothing to joke about.”

Polizzi revealed that she wanted to be open about her health scare to encourage others to get their annual exams, having “waited” to schedule her own in the past.

“So ladies, stay on your appointments is basically what this video is about, because we’re talking the future,” she said “If now this biopsy comes back, not great, the next step would be a hysterectomy.”

Polizzi, who is mom to Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6, with husband Jionni LaValle, said that while she’s “obviously” done having children, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is still “sad” and “scary.”

“I’m done having kids, but the thought of not being able to have kids, I think that’s what’s killing me,” she shared. “But whatever, whatever to keep me healthy and safe, to be here for my kids that I have now.”

Polizzi also asked for reassurance and advice from her followers who had been through something similar.

“I would love for just the community of mamas who has gotten this done and is dealing with this to just comment below,” she said. “So we have a community of us who are scared and dealing with this to be there for each other, because being a woman is not easy, and this is definitely a scary thing. And I know I’m going to be fine. It’s just — it’s scary.”