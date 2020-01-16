Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Hilariously Confesses to Peeing Herself While Exercising After Baby No. 3

Nicole Polizzi welcomed her third child, son Angelo, last year, and in a scenario familiar to many moms, the Jersey Store star admitted that she got a bit of a surprise while exercising recently. On Wednesday, the reality star posted a video of herself riding her Peloton bike on her Instagram Story, asking, “Do any other moms pee on the Peloton?”

“It’s not on purpose, you’re just like, ‘Woah!’” she added.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with baby Angelo, Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle also share son Lorenzo, 7, and daughter Giovanna, 5, with Polizzi joked that her boys decided against giving her some peace and quiet during Wednesday’s bike ride. “I can’t even enjoy the bike in peace,” she captioned a video of herself pedaling. “My son and husband shoot me with nurf guns.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Dec 23, 2019 at 5:36am PST

In December, the 32-year-old announced that she would be leaving Jersey Shore Family Vacation in order to focus more on her family.

“I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for Season 4 if there is one. And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is… I just can’t do it anymore,” she shared on her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. “Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Polizzi added that one of the reasons she wants to leave the show is because of intense reactions from fans over drama on the show that included threats to herself and her children.

“I just need to do what’s best for me right now and right now I’m just not comfortable filming that show anymore with the direction it’s going and all the drama, and getting death threats and getting death threats to my children … over this freakin’ reality show that’s not even that serious,” she said. “And people take it too seriously to where I’m getting death threats with my kids.”

“If I’m doing a reality show, I want it to be fun and I want it to be light-hearted and lately it’s not that,” Polizzi continued. “The show is getting so dramatic. I can’t be part of something like that, especially when I’m leaving my kids and I’m hurting. I just need to do what’s best for me right now.”

Photo Credit: Getty / SOPA Images