‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Daughter With Family Following Estranged Ex Jen Harley’s Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s family is taking care of his 13-month-old daughter Ariana Sky following his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley’s arrest.

Harley was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas and had bail set for $3,000 a few months after the Jersey Shore star filed a domestic battery report against her.

“Ariana is currently with Ron’s family members while he’s traveling for a work commitment,” a source close told PEOPLE of the situation. “Ron’s number one priority is his daughter. Not Jen. He’s always going to make sure Ariana’s needs are put first. He’s continuing to make all the necessary steps to make sure she is well taken care of.”

The outlet reports Harley was taking into custody at 3:05 a.m. Thursday after she called the cops and claimed that someone had a gun. When authorities responded, they did a background check that showed she had an outstanding warrant from a New Year’s Eve incident.

Her arrest comes four months after Ortiz-Magro filed a police report against her following an alleged violent altercation during a New Year’s Eve Party.

“A man came to an LVMPD substation to file a Battery Domestic Violence report against his girlfriend. According to the man, the alleged battery occurred on Dec. 31, 2018 at 11:43 p.m.,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the outlet back in January, not identifying either of the reality television personalities by name.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

Shortly after news of the arrest, Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram Stories and posted a telling quote seemingly referencing the situation.

“You’ll never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of your success is found in your daily routine,” the quote read. He also added a caption, “Changing is coming.”

The volatile pair reunited for little Ariana’s birthday party back in March without incident, and the Jersey Shore star had previously spoken about how Ariana changed his life for the better.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter. I can’t take care of my family. That’s something that I’ve always thrived off of,” Ortiz-Magro told Us Weekly in February. “That little girl is like my guardian angel. I say to this day, she saved my life. I think, without her, I don”t think I would’ve taken this step, because what would I have to lose?”