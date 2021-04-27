'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence Arrest

✖

On Thursday, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested for alleged felony domestic assault. The Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that the reality star was arrested, and later released on bail, for allegedly assaulting his partner. Now, days after the news broke, Ortiz-Magro is speaking out about the legal matter.

According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star addressed his arrest on his Instagram Story. While some of his posts have since been deleted, the outlet did take note of what the reality star had to say. Ortiz-Magro wrote that he's "grateful for all of my real friends" in light of his legal troubles. He continued, "I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me." Ashley's Reality Roundup noted that Ortiz-Magro wasn't the only one to speak out on the situation, as his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, also took to social media to share her opinion. While some assumed that Matos was the one involved in the domestic violence incident, Matos wrote on her Instagram Story that she wanted to speak out on the "misleading information floating around." (At the moment, the identity of the alleged victim in this case has not been made public.)

"Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there,” Matos wrote. “With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention." She added, “Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support.”

The LAPD reported that Ortiz-Magro was arrested for allegedly attacking his partner. He was also arrested under suspicion of alleged intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors. At the time, the reality star's attorney, Scott Leemon, released a statement to TMZ that read, "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."