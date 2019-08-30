‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Divorce From Roger Mathews Official

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s divorce from Roger Mathews was made official on Thursday. The couple were married for almost three years and are parents to daughter Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3. Farley has already moved on, having been seen with her new boyfriend at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

“Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce,” a rep for Farley, 33, told Entertainment Tonight. “They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best.”

Farley appeared to reference the divorce on her Instagram page, posting a famous photo of actress Nicole Kidman leaving her lawyer’s office in 2001, after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise was finalized. Farley only included a dancer emoji in the caption.

Mathews, 44, and Farley married in New Jersey in 2015. Farley filed for divorce in September 2018, stating a combative divorce process. In December, an incident at Farley’s home resulted in Farley filing for a restraining order against Mathews. That same month, Mathews posted a series of Instagram videos, accusing Farley of keeping him from seeing their children.

During a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Farley called the Instagram videos the “ultimate betrayal.”

“I thought silence was the greater good,” Farley told friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

She later added, “As bad as our relationship got, I stayed f—ing quiet, because that’s what you’re supposed to do. So to me, the ultimate betrayal is the fact that he went public.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Farley said she did not want the divorce fight to go public “out of respect for my children” and called the videos a “really, really low blow by Roger.”

In her divorce filing, Farley cited “irreconcilable differences.” In July, Farley said on Jersey Shore Family Vacation that Mathews had a “nervous breakdown” after Greyson was diagnosed with autism and took credit for getting Greyson help.

Farley is already dating someone else. On Monday, she was seen with Zack Clayton Carpinello at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Carpinello and Farley told Entertainment Tonight in May that he has already met her children.

“Greyson calls him ‘Baby,’ so he’s always like, ‘Hi, Baby!’ and Meilani’s always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition,” Farley said at the time. “So, they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends.”

Farley’s appearance on the red carpet inspired some fans to ask if she was pregnant. Both Carpinello and Farley shut that down before it got out of hand.

“Nope… just a burger,” Farley told one fan.

“Jenni is NOT pregnant. Stop being idiots,” Carpinello added.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images