After a series of break ups and make ups, Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick and her fiancé Vinny Tortorella have split again. The news was confirmed during Season 7B’s reunion that aired last week.

“We’re currently filming for another season, and [I] found out he cheated on me,” she said. Pivarnick claims Tortorella is a “clout chaser,” adding, “He just wanted to be on TV. He didn’t care about anything that had to do with me.” Jenni “JWoww” Farley encouraged viewers to tune in, noting, “Let’s just say the next season is going to be interesting.”

Tortorella was absent from the reunion taping. He confirmed their split on Instagram, but says Pivarnick is the one who’s been unfaithful. “I made a hinge 2 weeks after breaking off my relationship after I found out I got cheated on again,” he wrote in a comment to a viewer in his Instagram Stories in response to him being seen on the app in November 2024. “I broke the relationship off and wanted to find a new woman. I deserve that chance after getting screwed over multiple times,” he added. As for Pivarnick’s allegations of him cheating, he says she should “show some proof” of his infidelity before writing, “It doesn’t exist!”

Pivarnick, 38, has been engaged five times. The former couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged that November, just one day after she threw a “divorce party” to celebrate the end of her marriage to her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira.

Not long after the engagement, Page Six exclusively reported in August 2023 that Pivarnick had called the police on Tortorella over an altercation at her home. Another incident followed in June 2024, with her pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

In Jan. 2022, Larangeira filed for divorce in New Jersey, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split from Pivarnick. In a 2021 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pivarnick described her sex life with her then-husband as “dog s—.”