'Jersey Shore': Snooki Reveals Why She Returned to 'Family Vacation'

It seems like the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation can't stay away from the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as much as the fans can't because Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back! After quitting the show, Polizzi has made a highly anticipated return and she's giving her fans an explanation on why. Her followers were shocked when they saw a video teaser to the second half of the most recent season of the reality series, that Pollizi was back, but she has a good explanation.

"Super excited to be back with my roomies," she started according to the ashleysrealityroundup.com. "i truly missed everyone and the show. i don't regret leaving, because i truly needed a break for my soul and to just be a mom. but coming back has shown me how much i love this show, and my besties. I appreciate all of your support and understanding. Mawma needed a break, but now Mawma is back to bring the party for you & all good vibes," she wrote.

In 2019 she left the series and did not hesitate to announce it to her following. At the time she stepped away because the drama was simply too much to deal with and being on the show was turning "into a nightmare." Giving an explanation on why she chose to step away on her podcast How Far Is Tattoo Far?, she said, "I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore. I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a Season 4. ... I just can't do it anymore," she explained.

She noted spending time away from her kids was too difficult. "I don't like partying three days in a row. It's just not my life anymore. And I wanna be home with the kids," she said. "You know, like, I don't mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."

By the time she decided to return, the cast, which included Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farely, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, were forced to be in a COVID bubble to resume filming safely. The cast were held at at Pennsylvania's Woodloch Resort along with their families. The first half of the season was filmed in a Nevada resort bubble, and the second half did the same thing in line with COVID-19 health and safety requirements. Just a few months ago, it was rumored that Polizzi would be returning but was not confirmed until recently.