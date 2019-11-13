‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Photo of Daughter Amid Protective Order and Court Case

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is making a promise to his 1-year-old daughter Ariana that regardless of what happens in his ongoing domestic violence case against her mother, Jen Harley, he will “always be there” for her. A day prior to his Nov. 12 pre-trial appearance, the Jersey Shore star shared a photo of himself holding his young daughter’s hand with a heartfelt caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on Nov 11, 2019 at 9:27am PST

“No matter what happens, what you’re going through, Daddy will always be there holding your hand by your side!” he wrote, adding the hashtags “#always” and phrase, “I love you monster.”

For Ortiz-Magro, this sentiment seems to mean staying away from Harley, responding, “facts,” to a fan who commented, “If you don’t stop f—ing with her crazy a— momma you won’t be around! Ariana is lucky to have you!”

Sunday, he also shared a quote to his Instagram reading, “I forgive you, but stay the f— out of my life.”

The Jersey Shore star is currently ordered to stay away from Harley and his daughter after the City Attorney’s Office filed a restraining order request on their behalf ahead of the pre-trial proceedings.

Ortiz-Magro is ordered to appear in court Tuesday after being charged with seven misdemeanors: false imprisonment, willfully inflicting corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant, willful and unlawful criminal threats, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon and two counts of resisting arrest.

The charges stem from the MTV star’s Oct. 4 arrest at a Los Angeles AirBnb, where he is accused of brandishing a knife at Harley during a late night altercation. After police were called, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the home with Ariana, and was eventually subdued with a taser.

“Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim,” a police report of the incident reads. “Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

His attorney Scott E. Leemon has since issued a statement on the charges: “The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past. We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with [the] City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment.”

