‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Promises to Become ‘Better Person’ and ‘Better Father’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is vowing to change his ways after an explosive fight with the mother of his child, Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore cast member worked to make his house baby ready for daughter Ariana during Thursday’s all-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation after he and on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley got into it in a heated physical altercation earlier in the season.

“With everything being so crazy with Jen and the baby, I think that me and Jen need to work on ourselves separately,” Ortiz-Magro said in Wednesday’s episode of the MTV series. “I’m just in the mindset of not really thinking about me and Jen, I’m just thinking about the baby. Jen just moved into the other house and she has all the baby stuff, and I want Ariana to have everything that she needs — the basics.”

Luckily, he had his fellow bros to help him out. With the help of Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, the guys made sure to pick up everything their friend would need to house his baby solo in a display they called “Four Guidos and a Baby.”

“This is a real special moment for us and Ron,” said Pauly D. “We’re helping him do the right thing and letting him know that he has a support system here for this little precious baby.”

“I’m very proud of Ron,” added Sorrentino. “He’s taking steps to address some of the life situations that he’s facing. He’s really going through it. His life is, unfortunately, similar to a dumpster fire.”

For Ortiz-Magro, he saw the situation as one he could grow from, not one to dwell in.

“I could sit around and be miserable and mopey, but what does that solve?” he said. “All that’s doing is breaking me down more and killing me inside when I’m supposed to be becoming a better person and a better father for my daughter.”

“It’s definitely a step forward to be the most prepared as possible,” he added. “When I do get Ariana and she starts spending time with me, I want her to have everything that she needs.”

Those who follow the reality personalities on social media know that Ortiz-Magro and Harley do appear to be back together currently, but not before she allegedly dragged him behind a car, resulting in her June arrest for domestic violence. Harley did not face charges for the incident.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

