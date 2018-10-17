‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend Jen Harley Blames MTV Series for Recent Issues

Jen Harley says none of her relationship problems with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro started until he started filming for the Jersey Shore revival series.

A few weeks after telling her Instagram followers that she and Ortiz-Magro are the “best we’ve ever been,” she answered a series of questions from her followers Tuesday. When one person asked how she likes being on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, she said their relationship issues were rooted in the reality show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly the show has been the route to all our problems,” she wrote. She also admitted that she wants Ortiz-Magro to quit the show.

“Would you want Ron to quit [Jersey Shore] to make [your] relationship better and peaceful?” one of her followers asked, to which she responded in giant letters, “DUH,” alongside an emoji rolling its eyes.

The brutally honest session continued when one fan asked how she felt when she watches herself on TV. “I legit do not watch the show,” Harley responded.

Over the summer, just weeks after Harley and Ortiz-Magro welcomed daughter Ariana, their relationship troubles made headlines — first for public feuding and then cheating allegations on both sides. The arguments eventually escalated into heated arguments, which were filmed and aired on season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In June, Harley, 31, was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas after she allegedly briefly dragged Ortiz-Magro, 32, with her car while Ariana, who was 2 months old at the time, was in the backseat. She was not charged in the incident after the Clark County District Attorney’s Office concluded there was not enough evidence against her.

“With me and Jen, I just think there’s a lot of things that are unsettled,” Ortiz-Magro said on last week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “And she doesn’t know how to handle them and she snaps. It’s something you wouldn’t wish on anyone else.”

He stayed home in Las Vegas from the roommates’ trip to their original shore home in New Jersey, recovering from his minor injuries while his mom, Connie, helped him take care of baby Ariana.

“To have my mom out here helping me out and making sure I get through all the difficult times, it really means a lot to me,” he confessed.

At the time, he wasn’t sure what his future looked like with Harley, although he knew he wanted to have a family.

“I don’t know what to think with Jen,” he admitted. “I know what I want, and I do want to have a family. That’s what makes me complete.”

Since then, the couple appears to have reconciled and work out their issues for the sake of their daughter. Earlier this month, Harley shared a photo of herself kissing Ortiz-Magro on the cheek.

“How we are all the time,” she captioned the photo, shared to her Instagram Story. “We went through a rough time but we are strong and the best we’ve ever been. I love you and have your back always.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.