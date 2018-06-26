‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Released From Jail

Jen Harley, the ex-girlfriend of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was released from jail after her Sunday domestic battery arrest. The Clark Count Detention Center told PEOPLE that Harley has posted bond and is no longer in custody. It’s unclear what time she was released.

The 31-year-old was arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas for domestic battery after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro from her car following an argument. Her bail was set at $3,000.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and his ex got into a fight while Harley was driving them home from a barbecue. Their 2-month-old daughter, Ariana, was also allegedly in the car. A source told Us Weekly that Harley hit Ortiz-Magro in the face while driving, and that her driving began to get erratic. Ortiz-Magro, 32, reportedly demanded that she let him out of the car, but when his seat belt got tangled, she took off again, dragging him and injuring him — while their daughter was in the car.

“Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” the source said. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Harley allegedly called a friend to pick up Ariana so that “the baby was not there when Jen was arrested,” the source said, adding that Ortiz-Magro planned on checking with his family counsel to “see what his options are.”

The couple’s relationship has been tumultuous, to say the least, throughout much of the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion as well as after Ariana’s birth. The two have engaged in physical confrontations as well as public social media disputes accusing each other of infidelity and drug use.

Earlier this month, police responded when Harley and Ortiz-Magro got into a heated argument at Planet Hollywood while Ortiz-Magro was shooting season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

All the drama might be hitting screens during the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently filming.