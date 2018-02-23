The ‘Jersey Shore’ Duck Phone Is Back for the Reunion, and Snooki Still Can’t Figure It Out

The star of Jersey Shore is back! No, not Snooki or Pauly D… the duck phone!

After years of drunk dials and heated fights, the Jersey Shore staple will be returning along with the original cast to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion, which premieres April 5.

The highly-anticipated reunion of the hit MTV series has dropped a number of short teaser trailers, but the latest shows Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi battling with her old nemesis, the duck phone which she never quite got the hang of.

The first promo for the series was released earlier this month, and showed the original housemates gearing up for a rowdy trip to Miami, marking the return of Jerzdays. Although the crew has done a lot of growing up since the original series, the brief clips prove they can party just as hard as ever.

One original cast member who won’t be be returning for the Family Vacation is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, but Jennifer “JWoww” Farley recently told Us Weekly she hopes Giancola will change her mind.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” she said. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it.”

As for whether Giancola didn’t want to return due to her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, or because she at a different place in her life, Farley admitted she thinks both reasons were a factor.

“Both, honestly, I’m thinking both,” she said. “She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life. I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”

Ortiz-Magro is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley, and opened up about what the reunion will bring for the OG crew in the reunion.

“We never disconnected, we just started living our lives. We were young, we needed to grow up,” he told Us Weekly. “We all went on to do different shows and carry on with life. I am excited to go back and see the difference.”

As the cast is now older and more mature, Ortiz-Magro said the show dynamics will be different.

“We are all different,” he said. “We won’t bring old drama.”

But all the classics will be coming back. “GTL will stay in effect, it will always be GTL,” he said of the show’s “Gym, tan, laundry” slogan. “You cannot have Jersey Shore without GTL.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV