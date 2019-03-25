‘Jersey Shore’ Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reportedly Writing Prison Tell-All

While Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is behind bars on a tax fraud sentence, the Jersey Shore star is working on a tell-all book.

“Mike has been keeping an extensive diary, and has been writing about his experiences every day,” a source close to the 36-year-old told Radar Online.

The reality star is taking notes throughout his eight-month sentence with the intent for someone else to put the book together.

“He is just taking notes in his diary for someone else to write it,” the source said, adding that the book won’t be dark or depressing — after all, it sounds like Sorrentino’s experience could be worse.

“Mike says he is being treated like a king in there and that he is actually having a good time,” the source said. “Mike can make a good situation out of anything. So it’s not super shocking.”

The insider added that the entire cast of Jersey Shore has paid him visits, as well as his new wife, Lauren Pesce, whom he married a few months before he had to report.

According to The Blast, the Bureau of Federal Prisons announced that Sorrentino’s official release date will be Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Soon after Sorrentino reported for his prison sentence in January, Pesce shared a message with fans saying he was doing well and was grateful to his fans for their support.

“Hi Everyone,it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support.We speak everyday & he’s doing great,” the 34-year-old wrote in a series of tweets.

“He’s received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and everyone of you,” she added. “Thank you from the both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino.”

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were both indicted for tax evasion in 2014 and hit with more charges in 2017. In January 2018, Sorrentino pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to eight months at Otisville FCI Federal Correctional Institution in New York, with two years supervised probation. Marc, who also reported to prison in January, will serve a two-year sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.