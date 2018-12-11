‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Honeymoons With New Wife Before Prison Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is enjoying his honeymoon with wife Lauren Pesce about a month before he begins his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

The Jersey Shore star shared a photo of himself and Pesce, who tied the knot on Nov. 1 in New Jersey, celebrating their marriage on their honeymoon.

“Hello Honeymooners,” he captioned the selfie of the two smiling in front of a scenic mountain range.

Pesce also shared an image of herself going for a dip in a pool, captioning the sultry shot, “In the desert.”

Sorrentino, 36, and Pesce, 33, met in a math class while in community college and got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year.

“We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1 through 6,” Sorrentino told PEOPLE this year. “Once [the show] was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he added. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guagagnino told The Blast that Sorrentino asked the group to take care of Pesce while he is behind bars.

“Mike is stronger than everyone right now, so we kind of look at him as an inspiration,” Guadagnino explained. “Honestly, he’s handling it like a champ. He’s like ‘Yo, I’m fine.’ He’s like ‘I got this.’ He’s like, ‘I need you guys to take care of Lauren for me and just hold it down while I’m gone.’ He’s honestly good.”

He also said Sorrentino’s sentence shouldn’t affect the filming schedule for Jersey Shore Family Vacation too much. The eight-month sentence came in October after Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion. He will report for his sentence on Jan. 15, 2019.

In addition to the eight months behind bars, he has also been sentenced to two years of supervised release, ordered to complete 500 hours of community service, and was given a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days, in addition to $123,913 in restitution that is already paid.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted for allegedly not paying taxes on $8.9 million worth of income from 2010 to 2012, with Sorrentino pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion and Marc pleading guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fake tax return. Marc was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $75,000 as well as restitution.