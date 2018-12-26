‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates Christmas with Wife Lauren Before Prison Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is soaking up his first Christmas as newlyweds with wife Lauren Pesce before the Jersey Shore star reports to prison for eight months.

The MTV personality, 36, shared a sweet photo of himself and his new wife posing in front of a Christmas tree to Instagram Monday, captioning it, “Merry Christmas from The Situations [and] don’t forget to treat thyself.”

The holidays will be some of the last time the newlyweds will get to spend together before Sorrentino is scheduled to report to prison for his 8-month sentence for tax evasion on Jan. 15.

Sorrentino and Pesce tied the knot in October after first meeting in college prior to his initial run on Jersey Shore. Since then, the couple has been through not only Sorrentino’s legal struggles, but also his painkiller addiction issues.

Pesce seemed to be keeping a stiff upper lip about her husband’s prison time while talking with Us Weekly recently, comparing the relatively short prison sentence to the time she spent helping Sorrentino get sober.

“If you have ever been through someone getting sober through recovery, if you can come out on the other side of that successfully and in a positive way, anything is possible. …a blip on the radar and not a concern for us,” she said.

Just last week, the reality personality revealed he was three years sober, an achievement he celebrated by giving back at the facility that first helped him get clean.

During a video of a visit he made to the tenants of the facility, Sorrentino reflected on his upcoming jail time, saying, “I am paying for a mistake that happened five or six years ago. The only one that’s going to save you is you.”

He also captioned photos from the visit, “Big daddy Sitch celebrating 3 years of sobriety [and] teaming up with [Discovery Institute for Addictive Disorders] to bring a holiday meal to Phoenix Recovery House in Eatontown NJ for Christmas.”

And while the couple has been spending time together on intimate honeymoon trips and vacations in their time leading up to the big day, Pesce will have plenty of people looking out for her during her time away from her husband, Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino told The Blast recently.

“Mike is stronger than everyone right now, so we kind of look at him as an inspiration,” Guadagnino explained. “Honestly, he’s handling it like a champ. He’s like ‘Yo, I’m fine.’ He’s like ‘I got this.’ He’s like, ‘I need you guys to take care of Lauren for me and just hold it down while I’m gone.’ He’s honestly good.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Mike Sorrentino