Jersey Shore Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Slammed With Tax Fraud Charges

The Jersey Shore star Michael Sorrentino, or more commonly known as Mike "The Situation," has some legal issues at hand.

According to Page Six, the 34-year-old reality star and his brother Marc Sorrentino have been hit with additional tax fraud charges.

Friday, federal prosecutors said Mike "The Situation" was indicted on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records. Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.

The brothers previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.

The two will be arraigned on the new charges on April 17.

If the brothers are convicted, they face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison on the conspiracy count and three years for each count on aiding in the preparation of false tax returns.

Mike faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each structuring count and five years for the tax evasion count. Marc faces a maximum sentence of 20 year in prison for obstruction. In addition, they face "a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties."

Michael Sorrentino was a main cast member on all six seasons of MTV's hit-series Jersey Shore, which followed the lives of a group of young Italian-Americans in New Jersey.

More News:

[H/T Page Six]