‘Jersey Shore’: JWoww Admits She’s ‘Moved on With a 24-Year-Old’ Amid Roger Mathews Divorce

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is moving on with a hunky 24-year-old amid her divorce from husband Roger Mathews.

During a Wednesday taping of It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, hosted by Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Joey Camasta, Farley opened up about the new man in her life, whom InTouch Weekly later identified as 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Farley played it coy during the podcast taping, refusing to name Carpinello, calling him only by his age, “24,” and revealing that he will be featured on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3.

“’24’ is 24,” she said, via the Asbury Park Press. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24.’”

Asked about her contentious divorce with Mathews, she continued, “I wish it was over but it’s not so I decided to move on and I moved on with a 24-year old. Life is a f—ing roller coaster but it’s very enjoyable. I’m living my best life right now.”

Polizzi also offered her support for her best friend’s new beau, calling him “very handsome.”

She added, “Jenni has been going through some s—, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

Even Mathews is accepting the new man in his estranged wife’s life, telling Page Six Thursday, “He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them.”

He even revealed how the two might have met, saying he’s a friend of Farley’s younger brother and that the two have been seeing each other for “a few months.”

Jersey Shore fans watched as Farley and Mathews navigated the early days of their relationship, wedding in 2015, and welcoming the birth of children Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. In September, Farley filed for divorce from her husband, obtaining a restraining order against her estranged husband in December after she accused him of abuse. Mathews has denied these allegations.

Since then, the former couple has been spotted celebrating Easter together as they attempt to be there for their children. Mathews told Page Six of their relationship that “co-parenting has been getting much easier” as the two work through the motions of their new dynamic.

“We have a very friendly relationship, and do things as a family together which makes the kids very happy. Wish her nothing but positive things,” he said.

Photo credit: Getty / CJ Rivera