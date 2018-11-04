‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Divorce Reportedly Still Going Forward Despite Recent Reunions With Ex

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews are still headed towards a divorce, despite recent reunions with their children.

“Jenni and Roger are not getting back together,” a source told Radar Online. “She will always put her children first and this year is no exception. She wants her kids to have as normal of a life as possible.”

The insider said Farley did not want the divorce to “affect her kids, nor their Halloween.” The report follows several amicable reunions between Farley, 32, and Mathews, 43. On Halloween, Mathews shared a photo with JWoww as they posed with daughter Meilani wearing Moana-inspired costumes.

“[Mailani] steals the show every time and slayed this [Moana] look,” photographer Anthony Serrantonio wrote on his own Instagram page, alongside another photo from the shoot.

In early October, Mathews and Farley reunited for an anniversary date night.

The couple have been married since 2015 and are parents to Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. This past September, Farley filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

However, Mathews has made several attempts to win her back. In a video posted a short time after their divorce was first reported on, Mathews told followers he was “not done fighting.”

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true. I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one,” Mathews said.

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting. I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad,” he continued. “We’re in counseling so there is hope… It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Farley appears to be less interested in reconciling. She did not share the Halloween photo on with Mathews on her own Instagram page and was previously critical of Mathews response to Greyson’s speech delay problem.

“When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger, couldn’t, not that he couldn’t care less, but he was like ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,’” Farley said during an appearance on the TODAY Show last month. “In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent, I thought, like ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?’”

Farley has also been focused on launching her Naturally Woww lifestyle brand. Last week, Farley returned from a trip to Spain for research with Meilani.

