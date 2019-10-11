‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Support Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley After Dramatic Split From Zack Carpinello

Jersey Shore fans are sending their love to Jenni “JWoww” Farley after she reportedly split from boyfriend Zack Carpinello after watching him flirt with co-star Angelina Pivarnick on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After footage of Carpinello touching Pivarnick’s butt and wrapping his arms around her left Farley feeling admittedly “pretty hurt,” Us Weekly reported Friday that the MTV star had called things off with her boyfriend of at least seven months.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote in a note she shared to Instagram Thursday. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me,” she added. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Keep scrolling to read Shore fans’ reactions to the shocking twist:

Sending Sympathy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Oct 10, 2019 at 6:04pm PDT

After Farley shared her emotional note on Instagram, a flood of support came from fans into the comments, many of whom hadn’t even seen the episode yet.

“Agh I wish I had MTV America from abroad bc now im frantically googling the episode so I can support you,” one wrote. “You’re genuinely one of the warmest people I’ve ever met in this biz, so I’m shocked and sad to learn someone would take advantage of your kind nature. So sorry, momma! Sending love!!!”

Another added alongside a shocked face emoji, “Ohhhh s— i need to catch up on tonight’s episode … I saw last weeks episode just last night and what’s coming up tonight- I wasn’t sure how bad that night was going to get. I hope your doing well love. keep your head up I love you Jwowwww.”

Blaming Angelina

Others took to Twitter to blame Pivarnick for the role she played in what went down in Vegas, accusing her of keeping the drama going for more air time.

After watching the new #JSFamilyVacation last night I feel bad for @JENNIWOWW , her bf kinda betrayed her and Angelina caused drama for more air time… — Alicia P (@mswasian) October 11, 2019

Just watched the last episode of #JSFamilyVacation @JENNIWOWW definitely should’ve checked ur man coming at Angelina sideways. But @angelinamtvjs girl u were in the right til u allowed Zack to grab u cause ur “tryna be nice to the kid” BS ur just as much to blame as him — Lorena Reyes (@loreyes9353) October 11, 2019

@angelinamtvjs Then saying how awkward and uncomfortable it is him holding you, BUT YOU STILL STAY THERE AND DANCE, 🤮 & in the evaluator your right next to him, what a nasty little rat. @JENNIWOWW you deserve better obviously this guy wants fame. Not you.#JSFamilyVacation — Steph❣️ (@steph_garcia119) October 11, 2019

Called It

Others noted that Carpinello, or “24” as Farley calls him on the show, seemed to give off bad vibes since the moment he first started appearing on Family Vacation.

24 looks like a serial killer from a lifetime movie and the bodies were never found….#JSFamilyVacation — Audre Lane (@MissLane2013) October 11, 2019

Listen, I haven’t always been the biggest Angelina fan, J Wow is usually my girl, but this 24 character has GOT to go. Major skeevy red flag vibes. I feel like he’s a future abuser #thankyounext #JSFamilyVacation — erica (@EricaGenevra09) October 11, 2019

I’m not a fan of 24. At all. #JSFamilyVacation — Candace💎 (@godsgirl1112) October 11, 2019

Deserve Better

Regardless of what has gone down between Carpinello and Pivarnick, one thing was clear to Shore fans — Farley deserves better in a relationship!

“I don’t know what happened because I missed it and I’m happy I did!” one fan wrote on her Instagram. “You have overcome a lot and you are strong!! Remember this! Be happy to have negativity removed from your life!!! It’s always a good thing. think about all the good people around you.. F the snakes.. let them slither the F out yo life and find a new home.”

Another commented, “Girl that man straight up said he doesn’t do relationships and those kids aren’t his. He [obviously] doesn’t respect you as a women. But we all get dickmatized here and there. … take this L and move on love.”

End of a Romance

Farley and Carpinello have long been family friends, but quickly became inseparable after making their relationship romantic in March. A month later, the Jersey Shore star seemed smitten as she talked to Entertainment Tonight about her new beau,

“[Zack’s sister Erica has] been one of my friends since I was 15, and I met her in the principal’s office because we both got in trouble,” Farley explained. “And cut to 20 years later, I’m now dating her brother, so it’s fun.”

As for their romantic relationship, Farley called it “semi-instant” and gushed over the “perfect timing.”

“He took me out on my birthday and we stayed in touch every day after,” she recalled. “And actually, tomorrow is, like, six months since my birthday.”

Messy Divorce

The relationship’s “perfect timing” came amid a messy divorce from ex-husband Roger Mathews, whom Farley married in 2015.

Farley filed for divorce in September 2018 citing “irreconcilable differences” from her longtime partner, with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, but the early days of their divorce becoming public were filled with allegations of abuse on both sides.

After settling the divorce in August, Mathews and Farley have agreed to keep things civil for the sake of their children and have been working on co-parenting.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV