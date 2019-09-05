‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Lose It Over Snooki’s Adorable Back-To-School Photos of Her Kids

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared photos of her children Lorenzo and Giovanna taken on their first day of school Thursday. The photos were instantly loved by Jersey Shore fans, who wished the two kids their best. Snooki still has a kid at home though, as she and husband Jionni LaValle welcomed Angelo in late May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Sep 5, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

The new adorable photo shows Giovanna, 4, holding a sign reading “Giovanna’s first day of kindergarten.” Lorenzo, 7, holds a sign reading “Lopezo’s first day of first grade.”

“[And] just like that my offspring are spreading their wings [praying hands] [fire] so proud of my babies! Mommy is crying (& cheering I’m free till 3),” Snooki wrote, adding two dancing emojis.

“Happy first day cuties!!” Lauren Pesce, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, wrote in the comments.

Hundreds of Snooki’s fans wished Giovanna and Lorenzo the best. Many of them noted how much they look like Snooki and LaValle.

“Baby Girl looks like you Snooki… Baby Boy looks like his his daddy,” one person wrote.

“Your kids literally are mini versions of you and your husband. Too cute,” another added.

“Ok Nicole, these are throwback pics of you and Jionni… you guys were reborn in these kids. Little studs,” another wrote.

“Baby snooki is adorable,” another Instagram user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Sep 5, 2019 at 2:21pm PDT

After the kids came home from school, Snooki shared a new photo with Giovanna, simply writing, “My little mawmaaaaaa.” This photo was also deemed “adorable” by Snooki’s fans.

Not every one of Polizzi’s Instagram posts are beloved by fans. In July, she shared a post about showing her drinking wine while Angelo was drinking pre-pumped breast milk. Instagram users blasted her for drinking alcohol while still breastfeeding, but Snooki stood her ground.

“You’re not a mom. I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for baby,” Polizzi told one fan. “Let a mawma live and keep being 17.”

In June, Polizzi told PEOPLE she feared her older children would be jealous of all the attention Angelo was getting. Thankfully, her fears were unfounded.

“I was definitely worried about [them meeting] the baby because I didn’t want them to get upset or jealous,” Polizzi told the magazine. “But they did amazing and are super excited to take care of ‘their baby.’”

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

